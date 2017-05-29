But what happens during the course of an hourlong procedural rarely aligns with reality, something “SVU” star Mariska Hargitay knows all too well. The actress, who has played Lieutenant Olivia Benson on the NBC series for 18 seasons, is a producer on “I Am Evidence,” an eye-opening new HBO documentary which premiered last week at the Tribeca Film Festival. The doc highlights the hundreds of thousands of untested rape kits that sit in evidence rooms in police departments across the country.

For Hargitay, her role on “SVU” hasn’t just defined her career, it’s sent her on a mission to create change. She founded the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004, in response to the many letters she received from fans confiding in her about their personal stories of sexual assault. In 2009, Hargitay learned about the nation wide rape kit backlog and couldn’t wrap her head around the idea that untested DNA evidence was collecting dust in storage rooms.

“I thought my head was going to explode because I could not believe that this was how these crimes were being handled and that lives were being discarded,” Hargitay told HuffPost in a recent interview.

The message she believes it sends to women is that “you don’t matter.”